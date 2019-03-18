Members of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association have voiced their official opposition to legislation that would legalize hemp in the state.
At issue is House Bill 122, introduced earlier this legislative session by Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley. The bill would remove hemp from the list of controlled substances and would allow Idahoans to cultivate, sell and transport the plant throughout the state — bringing Idaho in line with the federal 2018 Farm Bill. The bill has sparked controversy, however, as a letter from the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association demonstrates. Ada County public information officer Kate McGwire distributed the letter via email Monday.
“Idaho’s Prosecutors and law enforcement have come up with logical and effective ways to make sure that law enforcement can continue to do their jobs and enforce current controlled substances laws, while allowing Idaho’s agricultural community to grow regulated hemp allowed under the Federal Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018,” the letter, dated to March 15, reads. “Unfortunately, our concerns and amendments have not been considered and HB 122 is not a product of inclusion. Rather, HB 122 includes no protections for law enforcement and will effectively legalize marijuana in this state.”
In addition to that, the letter also accuses some of the bill’s sponsors of being “misleading” about the technology available to law enforcement to conduct a roadside test for whether a substance is hemp or marijuana.
“There are NO roadside tests available to law enforcement to test whether a plant is hemp or marijuana on the street,” the letter reads. “In many cases, law enforcement cannot visually tell the difference between a hemp or marijuana plant and the only way for law enforcement to make that determination is through a quantitative THC test which they currently do not have the ability to do.”
That stands in contrast to what Moon told the Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee in February, when she said such testing is indeed available. She added Idaho State Police had not heard of the technology until she told them about it.
On Monday, Moon confirmed the technology exists.
“If 47 states currently allow hemp to be grown ... I would be inclined to believe there’s testing equipment available,” Moon said.
She added she’d researched a lab in Spokane, Wash., where samples could be tested for $60 each within 24 hours.
On Monday, the bill to legalize hemp in Idaho passed the House on a 63-7 vote; it now moves to the Senate. Moon pointed out if the bill fails this year, Idaho will be the only state in country with a ban on hemp, because lawmakers in other states with a ban on the plant made changes to their laws this year.