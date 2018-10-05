Visitors to the Idaho Repository, the state’s publicly available database for court case, will be greeted by a message marking the end of the site’s 16-year run.
“Notice: Data on this system is (no) longer being updated as of October 3, 2018” the site states in bold, capital letters. “We are currently transitioning to a new records system.”
That new records system, named Odyssey, will be the tool for public access to court information in Idaho’s 6th and 7th judicial districts starting Tuesday.
The Idaho Supreme Court began the transition to the new system in 2013 after Justice Systems, the company that manages the Idaho Repository, announced it would be discontinuing support for it. The state made arrangements in 2014 for Tyler Technologies to set up its Odyssey system. Twin Falls County was the first to test the system in June 2015. With the final districts transitioning next week, the system will be used statewide.
“We’ve gotten all sorts of feedback over the last three years, some of it good, some of it bad,” said Sara Thomas, administrative director of Idaho’s courts.
The new system has meant attorneys, judges and court staff have had to learn the ins and outs of the website and how to access information. Thomas said the courts are working with Tyler Technologies to make court records available online, but must first implement redaction software to prevent private information from being released.
Court documents may contain private information of the parties involved, including addresses, phone numbers and Social Security numbers. Until the state has a reliable redaction program to prevent access to that information, court records won’t be available on the website except to attorneys, judges and other public employees who are approved for extended access.
The system will eventually allow the Idaho judicial system to become paperless, focusing on digital records. Thomas said this is a cultural shift, since the “official” court record has previously been the original print document.
In the meantime, the public can continue to access court records using a kiosk at the courthouse, with a $1 fee per page to make copies. There is no charge to review files and take notes. Thomas said there is no estimate for when court records would be publicly available through the portal.