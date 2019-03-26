Idaho’s federal delegation released statements following the release of the Mueller report, standing behind the findings and commending special counsel Robert Mueller for his “fair and non-partisan” report.
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, serves as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Risch applauded Mueller for his investigation “despite the magnifying glass he worked under over the past two years.”
“For me, there was no news in Mueller’s report,” Risch said in a release. “We have reviewed thousands of documents including dozens of witness statements throughout the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation, and I reached the same conclusion as Mueller: President Trump did not collude with the Russians. Having made thousands of prosecutorial decisions as a prosecutor, I know evidence of a crime when I see it, and what was presented in this case did not come close.”
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he has worked to expand sanctions on Russia and hopes the United States continues to “remain alert and proactive in its efforts to thwart foreign influence in our election process.”
“I have repeatedly said this investigation should come to a conclusion without interference from either side of the political aisle,” Crapo said in a release.” Now that special counsel Mueller has released his report, he states clearly that the investigation did not establish members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. Special counsel Mueller found no credible evidence to bring charges against President Donald Trump with regard to conspiracy or collusion with the Russian government.”
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, called Mueller’s report “fair and non-partisan,” and criticized former President Obama’s response to possible election meddling prior to the 2016 election.
“I have said from the beginning that I oppose foreign intervention in U.S. elections, and I was disappointed in President Obama’s weak response to Russian meddling, even well before the 2016 Presidential election,” Simpson said in a release. “Special Counsel Mueller delivered a thorough, fair, and non-partisan report that, in the end, found no evidence of collusion with Russia and did not bring charges against President Trump. I look forward to reviewing additional details from the report and am pleased this investigation has come to a close.”
Rep. Fulcher issued his own, brief statement, via Twitter on Sunday stating, “675 days and zero proof of collusion. It’s time for Congress to get back to work. #MuellersReport #Barr.”
House Democrats pressed the Justice Department Monday to provide Mueller’s full report, the Associated Press reports. Six House Democratic committee chairmen wrote to Attorney General William Barr that his summary is “not sufficient” and asked to be given Mueller’s full report by April 2.