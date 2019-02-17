BOISE — Idaho currently penalizes electric vehicle owners with an extra registration fee that far exceeds their impact on roads, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week at a special hearing on the future of electric vehicles in Idaho.
The fees were imposed in 2015 at the same time that lawmakers raised the state gas tax by 7 cents a gallon to 32 cents a gallon; the idea was that hybrid or electric vehicles wouldn’t pay that increased gas tax, so they needed to pay an extra fee to proportionally offset their impact on roads, since gas-powered vehicle owners would be paying more, too.
Two years later, after a storm of protest from Idahoans who drive hybrid cars, lawmakers repealed the $75 annual surcharge on gas hybrids in 2017, acknowledging they’d erred. Those vehicles run only on gas and power they generate themselves in operation; they don’t use power from the electrical grid.
But lawmakers kept in place the $140 annual surcharge they’d slapped on electric cars, and the $75 surcharge on plug-in hybrid vehicles.
“It was an arbitrary figure,” acknowledged Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson. “The fact of the matter is we’re short on funding (for roads), but we want to be fair about it. We have and we’ll continue to look at every source.”
Brackett noted that lawmakers could revisit the fees, though he also emphasized he wasn’t committing to doing so.
The Idaho National Laboratory, the Idaho Office of Energy Resources and Idaho Power all made presentations to a joint meeting last week of the Senate Transportation Committee and the House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee on the future of electric vehicles. Their message was that they’re coming to Idaho in a big way, and the state is preparing by expanding its charging infrastructure so the electric cars — and future electric trucks — can recharge as they travel through the state.
In 2014, the INL completed a study of the impact of hybrid and electric vehicles on Idaho roads, compared to what gas-powered vehicle drivers were paying in gas taxes. That study, taking into account everything from vehicle weight to miles traveled, found the impact of electric cars not covered by gas taxes at $72.22 a year, and for plug-in hybrids, at $34.74 a year, both about half the fee those motorists currently are paying.
However, that study was completed a year before the 7-cent increase in the gas tax, which wasn’t mentioned at the legislative hearing.
If that gas tax increase is taken into account, the comparable amount for the non-gas-tax-covered impact of electric cars would be $92.44 this year, and for plug-in hybrids, $44.25 this year — both still well below the current $140 and $74 annual fees.
Brackett called the presentations “very timely” and said, “I think we all learned a lot.”
John Chatburn, head of the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, told the lawmakers that Idaho signed a voluntary agreement with seven other western states to coordinate the layout of charging stations on major highways and interstates, “so that we won’t construct electric highways to nowhere.”
Jen Visser, director of governmental affairs for Idaho Power, told the lawmakers there are three barriers that have been preventing Idahoans from buying electric vehicles “in droves”: The perception that they’re expensive; “range anxiety,” which she said is fear that they won’t make it to the destination without needing recharging; and concern about whether sufficient charging infrastructure is in place.
All three of those perceived barriers are no longer valid concerns, she said. Prices of electric vehicles are coming down, plus there’s a $7,500 federal tax credit for buyers. “An Idahoan today can purchase an electric vehicle for around $20,000; that’s pretty comparable to a new gas-powered vehicle on the market,” she said.
The “range anxiety” is being alleviated by newer models that can travel 250 to 300 miles on one charge, Visser said.
And numerous charging stations already are up and running around Idaho, such as free stations at Whole Foods and the Discovery Center of Idaho, and stations in such remote locations as Grangeville, in addition to proposed fast-charging stations along I-84 and I-15 that will be funded by a national settlement with Volkswagen. “When you combine these with what we currently have in place, that’s a pretty good network,” she said.
Visser said Idaho’s electric and plug-in hybrid surcharge fee is an additional barrier. “It makes sense because they should pay some sort of additional fee considering that they’re not paying additional gas tax,” Visser told the lawmakers. But she said it shouldn’t be twice their actual impact. She urged lawmakers to take “a look at fairly and accurately adjusting those fees.”
The conversion of trucking to electric trucks will be a significant change, the speakers said. Said Visser, “It does save money if you do it right.”
As part of the presentations, Idaho Power displayed some of the latest electric vehicles in front of the state Capitol for lawmakers and passers-by to view.
Chatburn said the energy resources office is working on creating an electric vehicle page on its website with a frequently updated map of all charging stations.