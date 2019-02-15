Both U.S. senators from Idaho voted Thursday for a border-security bill that would avert another partial government shutdown.
The compromise funding bill provides nearly $1.4 billion for 55 miles of a border barrier, the Associated Press reports. The number is significantly lower than President Trump’s request for $5.7 billion.
The bill passed the Senate, 83-16, including yes votes from Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho.
“We need significantly more than 55 miles of wall to fully protect our southern border, but this bill makes a down-payment on the wall while future funding is negotiated,” Risch, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, said in a statement. “Plus, I absolutely did not want to see another government shutdown. Shutdowns are bad for our economy and bad for the American people. We will keep working until the entire border wall is funded.”
The White House said Trump would sign the bill and then declare a national emergency to try to shift money to wall-building from elsewhere in the federal budget, according to the Associated Press.
The bill “takes a step toward making our communities safer,” Crapo said in a statement. Regarding a national emergency declaration, Crapo said, “We need additional physical barriers securing our border.”