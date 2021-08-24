POCATELLO — Idaho State University started its school year on Monday with vaccinations front of mind, as an effort to fend off COVID-19 has turned to cash incentives for vaccinated students and weekly testing for the unvaccinated.
The university is calling its new incentive program “Vax Cash” and is offering $100 in cash to any ISU student who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 on campus or can prove they’ve already been fully vaccinated elsewhere.
The program launched last Tuesday, per an Aug. 17 email the university sent to students, and is available to students across the college’s campuses.
Vaccinated students simply present their student ID and vaccination card at their campus’s cashier’s office and get handed a $100 bill.
The vaccine incentive campaign was announced one week before students’ return to ISU campuses for the fall semester on Monday and a few weeks after school officials imposed a university-wide indoor mask mandate.
“We think (the vaccine), in conjunction with our face masks indoors, are the two most critical pieces to having an in-person semester,” Craig Chatriand, ISU assistant vice president and dean of students, said Monday.
About 800 students across the university’s campuses had cashed out their vaccine vouchers as of Friday. They have until Dec. 10, when the incentive program is scheduled to end, to do so.
Students who take the cash are also entered into a weekly drawing through the semester that offers to win them a range of prizes, including $1,000 in cash and a $500 voucher for the university bookstore. The prizes will vary, but there will be three or four winners each week.
The program is being fully funded using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money provided to the school by the federal government. There’s roughly $400,000 up for grabs, Chatriand said.
Chatriand called the cash incentive “effective” and said the university has had “some good movement” on the number of people getting vaccinated since the program launched. About 50% of students who live in the residence halls on the Pocatello campus have been fully vaccinated, he said.
“Students seem happy about it and I think this is, for many of our students, a bright spot in what’s been a very difficult past year and a half,” he said.
While students who opt to get vaccinated are being offered money, those who live in on-campus dorms and choose not to get vaccinated have been asked by the school to submit to weekly coronavirus testing starting this week.
The university said in an email to students dated Aug. 19 that the weekly screening program, which is also funded with CARES Act money, is a way to help students feel “confident that Idaho State University is a safe place” to get their in-person education this fall.
Chatriand said weekly testing only applies to asymptomatic students who live in the residence halls and not to those who live in other on-campus housing, such as the apartments or townhouses. There are about 800 students who live in the dorms, half of whom are vaccinated already.
University faculty and staff are not included in either the “Vax Cash” program or the weekly COVID-19 testing requirement. The efforts are focused on students, though staff can get tested at the university’s test sites.
Allison Bischoff, Southeast Idaho Public Health clinical services director, told the Journal on Monday she thinks weekly testing and vaccination incentives will help boost immunizations on the university’s campuses.
“Those are great ways to get students vaccinated,” Bischoff said. “I think both methods will help because it’s inconvenient to be tested as regularly as they need to be tested if they’re not vaccinated.”
The local health agency is also going to be working with the university to get more students vaccinated, as they will be hosting vaccine clinics at students’ required weekly testing locations, according to Bischoff.
The university has not set an end date for its regular COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated students. Chatriand said the program will continue running “as long as our health officials on campus think that’s an important part of our response to the pandemic.”
“Our ultimate goal is to continue face-to-face instruction as much as possible this fall,” Chatriand said. “We know students come here to get an education that will change their life and we think we can deliver on that mission with these measures in place.”