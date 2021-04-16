The data released Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor showed a continued drop in the state's unemployment rate for March.
The state reported a seasonally adjusted 3.2% unemployment rate for the month, a small decline from the 3.3% unemployment rate in February. The number of working Idahoans remained fairly steady between February and March.
Idaho's overall unemployment rate is still elevated from the 2.7% unemployment reported in March 2020 before the spike caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But it does mark the lowest rate since last April and the sixth straight month that unemployment has declined.
The local numbers were especially strong in the March report. Idaho Falls' job market grew by 4.3% between March 2020 and last March, the largest increase among Idaho's metropolitan areas. As a whole, Idaho's labor force grew just 1% over the same time period.
"There are a lot of effects of the pandemic that we see pretty much everywhere else except for the Idaho Falls area.(This area) has surpassed where the jobs were pre-pandemic," said Esther Eke, the Department of Labor's regional economist for southeastern and eastern Idaho.
Eke credited much of the continued local growth to professional and business services during the year. Those industries lost 1,700 jobs since February statewide, while major employers such as Idaho National Laboratory and Melaleuca were able to remain stable. The health care and retail sectors, which were heavily impacted early on by the pandemic, have also seen continued growth around Idaho Falls.
"Retail, health care and hospitality were the hardest hit by the pandemic. Our preliminary numbers show that while retail and health care appear to have recovered, the hospitality industry is still lagging," Eke said.
Bonneville, Madison and Jefferson counties all reported a lower unemployment rate than the state average for March. Looking at the seasonally adjusted unemployment rates, Madison County had the lowest of any Idaho county at 2.3%.