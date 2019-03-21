This March 12, 2010 file photo shows deer seeking foliage in retreating snow in grasslands near Miles City, Mont. This area is typical of other grasslands and similar tracts that are included in a policy by acting U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is ordering federal land managers to give more consideration to public access concerns when selling or trading public land. The executive Thursday, March 21, 2019 order comes amid longstanding complaints that millions of acres of state and federal land in the American West can be reached only through private property or small slivers of public land. (Steve Allison/Miles City Star via AP, File)