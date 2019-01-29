Idaho State Police seized more than 6,000 pounds of what's presumed to be marijuana — the largest Idaho State Police seizure of its kind to any current trooper's recollection, according to the Idaho State Police.
On Jan. 24, an ISP trooper with the commercial vehicle safety section inspected a commercial semi-trailer at the eastbound East Boise Port of Entry. The truck, registered to Oregon, had a load declared as hemp. According to an ISP news release, the trooper was suspicious that the cargo was marijuana. Further investigation found that inside one of 31 large bags was a green, leafy substance that tested presumptive as marijuana. A drug-sniffing K-9 also positively alerted on the cargo.
A sample of the cargo, which weighed 6,701 pounds, is being tested at a laboratory currently.
"This is the largest Idaho State Police trafficking seizure of this type in any present-day trooper's memory," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, ISP director.
The driver, Denis Palamarchuk, 36, of Portland, Ore., was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of trafficking in marijuana.