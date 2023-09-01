Old Growth Forests Protection Ruling

Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore. A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman on Thursday found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act and the Endangered Species Act when it amended a protection that had been in place since 1994.


