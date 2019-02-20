Five people died from the flu last week, the deadliest week so far this season, as Idaho’s flu season continues to ramp up.
Twelve people have died from influenza this 2018-2019 season since late October, according to state influenza surveillance coordinator Randi Pedersen. Five of those deaths happened last week.
Though last week was the worst week of the season, flu deaths in Idaho overall are down 82 percent. At this time last year, 66 people had died from influenza.
“It’s been a less severe year when you look at mortality,” Pedersen said. “But what’s interesting this year is we’re seeing a lot more young people infected with the flu.”
The common strain this year, H1N1, tends to hit youth more severely, she said.
In January and February alone, at least 15 schools in southern Idaho have closed due to illness. Because schools don’t have to report the reason for the closure to the Department of Health and Welfare, it’s unknown if the flu was the only culprit.
No children in Idaho have died from the flu this year, however. Of the 12 who died, 11 were over the age of 50, while one was between the ages of 19 and 49. The majority of flu-related deaths have been in north Idaho, Pedersen said.
Idaho’s peak flu season typically is the first two months of the year. The season is expected to ramp up as emergency rooms and outpatient visits are reporting more visits from patients with flu symptoms.
It isn’t too late to get flu vaccinations, Pedersen said. There is also medication available for at-risk patients, such as children under 5 or pregnant women.