Thus undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows an unidentified scientist with a golden eagle that has been fitted with a tracking device, the first golden eagle to be fitted with such a device in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Officials say this bird has died of lead poisoning. Golden eagles often scavenge during the fall and winter. Scientists suspect the adult female may have eaten carrion containing lead bullet fragments. Some advocacy groups have called for hunters to use bullets made of copper to help prevent such deaths.