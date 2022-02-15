Rick Hansen, a past orchestra teacher in the Madison School District, was recently inducted into the Idaho Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.
The Idaho Music Educators Association is a nonprofit educational organization (affiliated with the National Association for Music Education) consisting of past and present music educators. The IMEA advocates for music education and recognizes excellent teachers who have made a difference in their schools and communities.
“It’s very gratifying,” Hansen said. “I’ve taught for a long, long time — 43 years. As a teacher, we go through a lot of days where we wonder if we’re doing any good. So, to have somebody come up and appreciate you like that is really great.”
Hansen’s father, a violinist, bought him his first violin when he was 4 years old, and the two played duets together. He later studied with violinists at Idaho State University and Rick’s College.
Hansen didn’t always want to be a high school orchestra teacher; however, his love for teaching grew shortly after he began.
“It’s funny because when I was in college, getting a teaching degree — if you really want to get a job, you have to have a teaching certificate — I told myself, ‘I want to be an orchestra conductor, but I’m never going to teach high school.’ But, after I started, I realized that I really enjoyed it. I love the kids and have a good time. So a lot of times, you don’t know what you’re gonna like until you try it.”
Jenni Warner, a student teacher for Hansen, described how strong and unified the orchestra program was.
“Madison High School and Junior High was a dreamy place to student teach,” Warner said. “I knew that the program was strong and large, due to his efforts to keep it that way, I had no clue how good the players would be and how much they loved the music and him. I was blown away by the unity in the group, the expectation of excellence in there and the respectful students he had. We moved to Rexburg for this orchestra program ... and we are so grateful for all who put forth the effort to make this a major part of the community.”
One of Hansen’s favorite things about teaching is working with students and watching them grow.
“In music, I think, you get the very best students in the school,” Hansen said. “They’re hard working, and they’re in your class because they want to be there. I really had fun working with kids. I’ve loved to see them grow and progress and see how their appreciation for good music increases. It’s just very fulfilling. And now, when I see students or children of those students that are also now in orchestra, that makes me feel really good.”
One of the ways Hansen has seen students grow is in their work ethic. In a society of instant gratification, he explained how music can be a positive influence for children, teaching them hard-work and consistency.
“If you’re going to be a good musician, you have to do it every day,” Hansen said. “There are no shortcuts to it. It’s not something like a computer that you can install instantly. It has to be long, drawn out and consistent. That’s really good for kids nowadays with all of the instant gratification that they get. I think that’s a disease of our day and age. With music, they learn that it takes time.”
Along with encouraging a better work ethic, music also helps students have a place to express themselves. Hansen has seen orchestra become a place of belonging for his students.
“I have a couple of books full of letters from students that have told me orchestra is the best class they took in high school and how it’s impacted their life and broadened their appreciation of the fine arts,” Hansen said. “It gave them something they felt like they were a part of. Not everybody can be a star athlete, so they found their abilities in orchestra.”