Travis Moses, a local resident and student, founded the Arms of Love Blanket Creation in December to make blankets for underprivileged children in eastern Idaho.
His inspiration came after participating in a service project with the Family Community and Career Leaders of America at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“We had a project where we created no-sew blankets for a lot of the shelters around here, and I was inspired by that,” Moses said. “After doing a little research, I realized that the shelters will stockpile these blankets and then distribute the majority of them during the winter months when they’re needing them the most. So, if there’s a way that we can help them stockpile these blankets specifically, then I’m down to make that happen.”
Moses is passionate about helping people. Even with his limited resources and busy schedule, he still devotes time and energy to serve.
“Homelessness and social equality is something I care about a lot,” Moses said. “I feel guilty when I hear about people going through rough times, and I can’t necessarily provide food, shelter or anything else for them. What I can do is give their kids a blanket so they can sleep warmly throughout the night, and that’s one less thing that they have to worry about. I feel good knowing that’s something I’m doing.”
Sam Gekeler, Moses’s co-worker, has shown his support by spreading the word over social media and by word of mouth. He described how the Arms of Love Blanket Creation has been a source of unity and hope for the community.
“It has been really cool just seeing our community, on a micro level, come together and help out,” Gekeler said. “At a larger level, I’m not sure on the exact number of blankets that Travis has made, but I know it is an astoundingly high number! And maybe a blanket itself might not make a whole lot of a physical difference, but in my mind it’s what it represents: hope. That there is a community out there that cares.”
Moses started out by making no-sew blankets, which involves layering two pieces of fabric that are the same size, cutting out the corners, cutting fringes along the sides and tying those fringes together. However, he recently began to crochet as well and has volunteers who are helping him expand on those efforts.
“Some of our volunteers are really good with knitting or crocheting, and their efforts are really appreciated as well,” Moses said. “As of right now, we have four volunteers. They love community service, and they love helping others. It also takes some of the burden off of my shoulders, so I don’t have to make all of these blankets on my own.”
Because the Arms of Love Blanket Creation is not an official nonprofit organization, Moses cannot accept monetary donations. So members of the community can offer their support by donating fabric, yarn or blankets.
“Moses has seen, first hand, the difference people can make,” Gekeler said. “All he’s asking for is for people to either donate fabric or time. He’s willing to teach people how to make the blankets, and he just expanded into making scarfs and hats! Rexburg has seen its fair share of negativity over the last few years, and it could use something positive to rally behind. I’d love to see this expand to help families in all of eastern Idaho! But I know that’ll happen only when we can more acutely reach out.”
To donate, send an inquiry to armsofloveblanketcreation@gmail.com. Donations can also be made through his fleece list on Amazon. To find that list, go onto the Arms of Love Blanket Creation’s Facebook page and click on the link provided.