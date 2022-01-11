POCATELLO — Jennifer Kampfen keeps an eye out for good deals on day-old bread, cupcakes and cookies when she visits bakery sections at local grocery stores.
Twice per week, she takes charge of planning, preparing and serving meals for people in need at the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen. Baked goods — especially desserts — are a luxury at the soup kitchen, and Kampfen will gladly draw from her personal finances to provide her guests the best possible dining experience.
“I think it makes a special little treat for somebody who wasn’t expecting it,” Kampfen said.
She’s been a regular volunteer with the Salvation Army since moving to Pocatello from Northern California last June, and she’s always looking for ways to give back to her new community. She explained it makes her “heart happy” to brighten others’ days.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has filled the soup kitchen’s freezers with donated ground beef and roasts. Large roasts can take several hours to prepare, so Kampfen frequently starts them in crock pots in her personal kitchen.
Back in California, Kampfen worked for 11 years as an elementary school aide, before leaving the school to become an administrative assistant for a year and a half. She was also an active volunteer, including volunteering for her church’s youth ministry. She had planned to rock newborns to sleep at a local hospital, but those plans had to be canceled when COVID-19 arrived.
Her family also volunteered during the holidays as bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
Kampfen and her husband, Kyle, liked Pocatello when they took their son, Ethan, on a college tour of Idaho State University in the fall of 2020. He’s currently enrolled in ISU’s computer science program. Her daughter, Hannah, is a junior at Pocatello High School.
Kyle’s job in California afforded him the flexibility to work remotely, so they made the move to eastern Idaho.
“My husband was like, ‘You don’t need to work. Do some volunteer work and go back to school,’” Kampfen said.
Shortly after arriving in town, Kampfen made an internet search for local volunteering opportunities. A link to the Salvation Army was the first thing that popped up. She knocked on the organization’s door and met Lt. Ernie Evans, who is the officer in charge. She offered to volunteer her time to help with anything he needed.
“She serves twice per week,” Evans said. “She’s been instrumental because we haven’t had a cook in almost a year.”
Kampfen has been working in the kitchen from 9:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Evans said the Salvation Army intends to advertise for a paid cook at an increased wage this month.
“Meeting the people who come in, they’re all very, very nice no matter what their situation is,” Kampfen said, adding people often tell her she’s serving them the first hot meal they’ve had all week. “They’re always very polite and they’re very grateful for anything we can provide them.”
In the spring, Kampfen intends to start classes at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, where she’ll work on a general education degree and a degree in business. She’s a former emergency medical technician and she also intends to get a new EMT license.
Her hope is to use an EMT license to join a volunteer organization that assists in helping victims of natural disasters throughout the world.