The committee charged with proposing rules to ease crowding on the Madison River met for the first time on Monday, marking the beginning of what’s supposed to be a quick process of developing potential regulations for one of the most popular fly-fishing streams in the country.
Members of the 10-person Madison River Negotiated Rulemaking Committee trudged through the first day of its inaugural two-day meeting at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Bozeman office, discussing mostly procedural issues that will inform how they come to agreement on the best ways to regulate angling on one of Montana’s busiest rivers.
Mike Volesky, deputy director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, told the group that would be a tough task.
“If this was easy, it would have been done already,” Volesky said.
The formation of the committee comes after FWP’s failed attempt last year to regulate commercial use of the river, including capping the number of permitted outfitters. The Fish and Wildlife Commission rejected that proposal after public outcry from outfitters and later called for a negotiated rulemaking committee. The members were named in December, and meetings were set for this week, next week and in February and March.
Whatever comes out of the committee has to be agreed to by all the members. It would go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, which would decide whether to put it out for public comment and later whether to adopt it.
A representative from FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission sit on the panel. The other eight members include fishing outfitters, regular anglers, non-angling business owners and a nonprofit director.
Monday’s seven-hour session mostly consisted of informational presentations and discussion of items like how the committee will record its minutes.
Talk of whether the group should appoint a facilitator to run its meetings threatened to stall the whole show. The candidate FWP suggested for the job, a U.S. Geological Survey employee, is furloughed due to the federal government shutdown. That means he couldn’t attend Monday’s meeting and can’t attend Tuesday’s, and that he can’t attend any meetings where he’d be working until the government reopens.
The panel approved the facilitator anyway, with the hope that the government would reopen before its Jan. 24 meeting. It also directed FWP to find other candidates in the event that the government doesn’t reopen.
Committee members also talked about what views they bring to the table, and what hopes they have for the process.
Scott Vollmer, a fishing outfitter based in Four Corners, said his interest in the stream goes beyond his business — it’s a place he fishes, too, and he feels like he’s also representing his clients. He also said the group should keep in mind the prominence of the Madison River, and that it epitomizes the idea of fishing in Montana for many people.
“It’s on people’s mind a lot more than it used to be,” Vollmer said.
Melissa Glaser, who runs a scenic tour business based in Ennis, said the river connects people who live in the town. She also noted that it brings in a bunch of people, and that ensuring they can still enjoy the stream is important.
“To lose opportunity for them on the river would be unfortunate,” Glaser said.
Mike Bias, an outfitter and the executive director of Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said his organization has held meetings with its members about the rulemaking committee. FOAM represents more than 800 outfitters and guides across the state, and he said many of them have their own thoughts on the best way to manage the river.
“We’ve got lots of ideas,” Bias said. “Every outfitter has an idea on how this thing needs to look.”
A few outfitters who aren’t members of the panel gave public comment at the end of the day. Joe Dilschneider, owner of Madison River Fishing Company and Trout Stalkers, said he hopes whatever comes out of the committee won’t hurt the angling experience.
“My biggest fear in all of this is that it will result in a bunch of new rules that will degrade the user experience,” Dilschneider said.