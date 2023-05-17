Montana TikTok Ban

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, when the state's Republican governor signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app.

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app.

The measure is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.


