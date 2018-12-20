Most everybody agrees that the upper Madison River is crowded. Now there is a committee that is supposed to figure out how to deal with it.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission named 10 people to a negotiated rule-making committee that’s expected to offer a regulatory proposal that could be implemented as soon as 2020. The committee will begin meeting in January.
Its formation comes about eight months after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission killed a suite of regulations FWP proposed to limit use on the river, including provisions capping fishing outfitter use on the river. In response to opposition from outfitters, the commissioners formed this committee, which can only advance a proposal if each member supports it.
Don Skaar, FWP’s representative on the panel, said they hope it will have a proposal ready for the commission to consider in April. Commissioners would then decide whether to open the proposal for public comment, and later whether to implement the rules.
“It’s ultimately a decision that our commission makes,” Skaar said. “This is essentially an advisory committee.”
The 10 people selected represent a variety of perspectives. Aside from Skaar, the roster includes outfitters, local anglers and tourism business owners, among others. It will also include a member of the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
It’s the second try at this in less than a decade. A different advisory council met between May 2012 and March 2013 and recommended increased river monitoring but didn’t propose any limits on outfitting. None of the people on that panel were named to the new committee.
The naming of the new committee members comes just after FWP biologists released a report on fishing pressure on the upper Madison, which refers to the stretch from Hebgen Lake to Ennis Lake. One of the most famous fishing destinations in the world, it’s also known as one of the state’s most crowded. It had more than 207,000 angler days in 2017 — a state record, according to Travis Horton, FWP’s regional fisheries manager.
Lauren Wittorp, executive director of the Madison River Foundation, will sit on the committee. She said she has been listening to a variety of perspectives on the river and studying river management plans from other places in preparation for the work.
“My main goal is to protect the resource and make sure the resource doesn’t reach a tipping point where the river is no longer great,” Wittorp said. “We don’t want to find that tipping point.”
She hasn’t lined out all her exact positions yet, though she agreed with much of what FWP proposed last April, such as banning glass bottles on the river and capping total outfitter numbers at the 2017 level.
“I think capping use is a thing that definitely has to happen,” she said.
Mike Bias, an outfitter and executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, was also selected for the committee. He said his first concern is protecting the river. He also recognizes that it’s his job to look out for the outfitting industry, but he doesn’t see the two perspectives as diametrically opposed.
“Just like everybody, outfitters are out there thinking, ‘Boy, we need to do something,’” Bias said.
He opposed FWP’s proposal in April alongside several other outfitters. He said some limits may be appropriate, but he wants to ensure it’s done without making an outfitter’s Madison River permit worth a pile of money.
He and Wittorp both said the state would eventually need to consider limiting non-commercial use on the river — like the anglers who don’t hire guides.
Another of the committee’s members is Jim Slattery, owner of the Campfire Lodge, which sits along the river between Hebgen and Quake lakes. He didn’t want to offer any of his ideas just yet, but said he hopes whatever is offered will reach “some sort of happy medium that everyone can live with that protects the river.”
“I think there’s gotta be something that’s inclusive for everyone,” Slattery said.
The committee’s meetings will be open to the public. The schedule has not been finalized yet.