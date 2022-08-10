Firefighters have begun their fourth week of attempting to contain the Moose fire near Salmon, which has grown to 74,470 acres.
The human-caused fire has been raging since July 17 and is estimated to be 21% contained.
An overview on the InciWeb Incident Information System page tracking the fire stated firefighters were making "good progress" against the blaze even as smoke columns were visible to Salmon residents.
There are 1,432 firefighters and other personnel working to stop the fire. Firefighters previously struggled to contain the fire, dropping to 11% containment after it grew on Friday.
No evacuations have been ordered, but residents between the Tower Creek River and North Fork have been place on "SET" status, as have residents between Pine Creek and Squaw Creek on Salmon Road.
The "READY, SET, GO" program states residents in the "SET" stage should be ready to leave their home, with plans for emergency communication between family members and relatives.
The possibility of rain over the next two days could provide relief for firefighters who have worked against dry, hot weather to stop the fire from spreading. A cloudy Friday could help slow the spread of the fire, but the heat is expected to pick back up Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A division is monitoring the fire along U.S. Highway 93 and structural protection is being set up along the highway. According to an InciWeb map, the fire has made its way right up to the highway, particularly between Tower Creek and Kriley Gulch, with Salmon River separating the fire from the road.
The fire is expected to continue for at least another month, with an expected containment date of Sept. 15.
