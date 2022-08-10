Moose Fire Aug. 10

A photo taken by the U.S. Forest Service shows a smoke column from the fire visible from Salmon. 

 Mina Bolton / U.S. Forest Service

Firefighters have begun their fourth week of attempting to contain the Moose fire near Salmon, which has grown to 74,470 acres. 

The human-caused fire has been raging since July 17 and is estimated to be 21% contained. 

