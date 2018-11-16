A new Bureau of Land Management program will help provide fire departments and volunteer groups in rural Idaho with desperately needed equipment.
The program allows for rural fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations to request second-hand equipment from the BLM that the agency's firefighters no longer need. The program is specifically intended to help areas at risk for wildfire that have worked with the department in the past, and could cover anything from used hoses and pumps to firetrucks.
"There's still a lot of value in the equipment and supplies we are done with and we want to find a good use for those," BLM spokesman Ken Frederick said.
Officials say that three fire departments have already expressed interest in the equipment program. One of those is Franklin County Fire District, in the southeastern part of the state, which had called in firefighters from the bureau and other departments twice in September to help control fires in the county. Fire marshal Matt Gleed said the department would be interested in a new truck but that the district had plenty of smaller needs, such as radios.
"Communication is probably our biggest hang-up out there, being able to talk to BLM and other departments when they're on scene," Gleed said.
Small fire departments are applying for the program, but the BLM equipment can be especially helpful to the rangeland fire protection associations, or RFPAs. First established in 2012, an RFPA is a group of ranchers or farmers who are trained by the bureau to control fires in remote parts of the state. The nine RFPAs in southern Idaho help to protect almost 9 million acres of wild land, but many have to fundraise to get new equipment.
James Hoff is a farmer and firefighter with the Henry's Creek RFPA, which was created after the Henry's Creek fire threatened over 50,000 acres of land in Bonneville County in 2016. He said the 20 trained members of the group had to supply a lot of their own equipment.
"We would welcome anything that can help us," Hoff said.
The Bureau of Land Management expects to decide where all the equipment will be sent by the end of the year and will provide the equipment before next summer's fire season begins.