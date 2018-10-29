Victoria Williams, of Nampa, asked the judge to let her out on probation. She was eight months into her pregnancy, and a rider program for her possession of methamphetamine charge would mean the baby would be born in prison and taken away.
Fourth District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced Williams to a rider program starting in October 2016. Her actions have consequences, he told her, and missing the first few months of her daughter's life will be among them.
Between the South Boise Women's Correctional Center and the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center, the only two prisons for women in Idaho, the Idaho Department of Correction has an average of four women give birth every month, or around 50 a year. Most of them will spend only a day with the child while they are incarcerated.
That medical care isn't cheap for the prison. The prison may spend up to $10,000 on a routine delivery per inmate, according to Health Service Administrator Kimberly Thomas.
Expecting mothers receive regular checkups from local doctors, using equipment at the prison. When it's time for them to give birth, however, they're taken to a local hospital. Williams said her treatment there wasn't much different from the times she gave birth to her previous four children. She had the same options for how she wanted to give birth as other women, including water birth and assistance from midwives.
The day Williams gave birth, the other women began applauding her, leaving her both happy and embarrassed. Women are typically supportive of the pregnant inmates, occasionally sneaking them extra food or hosting baby showers.
That day, the escort brought Williams back to the prison, believing it had been a false alarm, only to have to turn around when her water broke. She was in labor for more than a day before giving birth.
Williams spent more time with her newborn daughter, also named Victoria than most incarcerated mothers. She became ill around the time she went into labor, meaning she was given more time to stay with the baby while she recovered. For four days she lay in bed, sick but happy and curled up with her baby. The doctor gave her painkillers, though in limited doses to be mindful of her struggles with drug addiction. To her that illness was a blessing in disguise.
At the end of her hospitalization, however, she had to return to prison to complete her sentence. A couple she didn't know took on as the baby's caregivers. The hospital gave her two photos of her daughter that served as a reminder while she finished her rider program.
"I was already preparing myself for the depression I was sure I would be going through," Williams said.
Postpartum depression is common among the women who have babies while in custody.
Heather Nelson, who is serving time in the Pocatello prison for domestic violence, gave birth to her daughter last month. She's hoping to be granted parole in two weeks to get back to her children.
"I think a lot of us, after it happens, we try to pretend it didn't happen because it hurts too much," Nelson said.
Pocatello Women's Correctional Center Warden Amanda Gentry said caregivers may bring children, including newborns, to visit their mother between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Games, books and stuffed animals line the playroom, many of them brought by the prison staff.
There aren't many regulations for who can be a caregiver. Typically, it's a family member, often the baby's grandparents or aunts and uncles. Sometimes, if no one is available, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare places them in foster care and brings them to visit. Rarely is it the father, who Gentry said is often in jail at the same time as the mother.
Telez Wendy Maribel plans to be one of those exceptions. Her fiancé will care for her baby, scheduled to be born in January, until she's eligible for parole next year.
Only nine states have nurseries set up that allow imprisoned mothers to raise young children while they're incarcerated. Gentry said setting up a child care center would require changes to Idaho law, as well as construction of a facility designed for the purpose.
With only two prisons for women in Idaho, many inmates are far from where their families live. Maribel, who is from Boise, hopes to be transported to the Boise prison to be closer to her family.
Exclusive to the Boise prison are classes in which the caregiver and the mother can prepare for parenthood. Other options include a room for pumping breast milk and longer visitation hours.
After Williams gave birth, the hospital gave her a plastic breast pump that would allow her to avoid drying up. Unfortunately, it proved too fragile and broke. The prison paid for a second one, which also broke. One of Williams' complaints about her time in prison was that she wasn't given a third.
When she was finally released in April 2017, Williams met the family who had cared for her newborn. They hadn't brought the baby to visit her, and it was Williams' first time holding her daughter since she sat sick in the hospital bed.
"It was sad," Williams said. "I could tell they didn't want to give her up and were attached, but I could also tell how much they loved her," Williams said.
Since then, Williams has been working to stay clean, aware of how much she missed in those four months away from her daughter. That memory motivates her to avoid the drugs and keep her life in order.
"The judge was right," Williams said. "It was what I needed."