Nurses are often called the backbone of the medical system. Doctors and hospital administrators regularly praise their role in providing care to patients and juggling a wide range of responsibilities.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists nursing as the biggest growing job over the next six years, but right now nurses seem to be in short supply. Hospitals across the country are struggling with a nursing shortage and Idaho is no exception to the national trend.
An October report from the Idaho Nursing Workforce Center and the Idaho Alliance of Leaders in Nursing outlined the extent of the state's nursing shortage. Seventy-six percent of hospitals in Idaho reported having at least one vacant nursing job for the entirety of last year and 83 percent of hospitals expect the problem will only get worse over the next few years. The shortage in eastern Idaho has become so worrying that more than a dozen hospitals have joined forces on a radical new solution: cooperating to create a shared pool of possible workers.
Rural areas have been hit especially hard by the shortage. Nearly half of all Idaho's registered nurses lived in the three Treasure Valley counties near Boise, while Clark County has just a single nurse for its 873 residents.
Brad Huerta, CEO of Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, explained that while the more remote hospitals can offer competitive salaries when compared to the larger locations, their location puts them at a natural disadvantage.
"Rural America is hard to recruit for. We're isolated, we are out doing hard work in very remote locations, typically," Huerta said.
Of the hospitals whose administrators are worried about future hiring shortages, 41 percent list either rural location or limited job opportunities for spouses as their biggest concern. Idaho's salaries for registered nurses are competitive for the region — higher than Montana and Wyoming but much lower than Nevada and the western border states that are inflated by the major city salaries in Seattle and Portland.
Larger regional hospitals have not been hurt by the shortage yet, but that doesn't mean they are unconcerned by the trend. Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg employs around 150 nurses, which is usually enough for the demand of their patients, and is in the same city as the nursing program at Brigham Young University-Idaho. But Chief Nursing Officer Kevin McEwan is among those who worry that the demographic trends could soon lead to a larger struggle for the hospital.
"That growing baby boomer age (group) is looking to retire in the next five or 10 years and the nursing schools are finding it hard to keep up with that growing demand," McEwan said.
There are more than three times as many nurses over age 55 in Idaho as there are under the age of 35. And with the overall retired population expected to outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history within the next 20 years, the patient pool is threatening to outgrow the workforce even faster.
New hospitals being built in the area will only increase the effects of the shortage. The newly-announced Idaho Falls Community Hospital will require another 200 nurses on its staff, a sixth of the current number of nurses in Bonneville County. Patients often rely on different hospitals in eastern Idaho for the different facilities and specialties they have, so a shortage in one area has ripple effects throughout all the hospitals.
"We work very closely together because our patients are interdependent on each other. They may get their surgery here and need to do their follow-up closer to home," McEwan said.
Many hospital officials blame the restrictions of the college nursing programs for the gap and the supply shortage. Qualified teachers can make more working at hospitals than they can at universities, which limits how big the nursing faculty can be. Many hospitals can only provide a certain number of clinical rotations for the students. The nurses that do graduate from Idaho nursing programs and start working at Idaho hospitals often leave after a few years.
This turnover rate makes the shortage stressful, even for fully staffed hospitals.
Angela Hathaway worked as a nurse at Madison Memorial Hospital for 13 years and currently manages surgery and ICU there. She explained that a large part of her new job has been getting the "revolving door" of new nurses used to the computer systems and layout of the hospital.
"We have a lot of experience on our floor, but the majority of nurses have a couple years or less of experience," Hathaway said.
To fill the gaps left by the nurse shortage, many hospitals rely on "travel nurses" to come in and pick up shifts. These nurses are contracted through a third-party company to come in from anywhere across the country and temporarily fill in at hospitals and clinics. More than half of Idaho's hospitals used travel nurses to fill shifts last year, but many hospital administrators are reluctant to rely on them.
"It's not cost effective. They're not grounded to the community. And it's not fair to the nurses either, because they typically don't get paid as well as they could," Huerta said.
At Lost Rivers, one or two more full-time RN's would replace the regular need for any traveling nurses. Madison Memorial Hospital avoids trying to rely on those nurses at all, instead having its staff members cover each other's shifts and work longer hours to fill any gap that comes up.
"I would rather incentivize our own staff to come in extra so we don't need to rely on that," McEwan said.
While national travel nurses are not popular among the hospitals, a localized version of the program is gathering steam as a possible solution. Sixteen hospitals in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming are members of The Hospital Cooperative and work together on issues that affect all locations in the region. Through the group, large hospitals such as Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and smaller local hospitals in Arco and Malad work together on bulk purchases, grant proposals and hold regular meetings to share practices and ideas between their divisions.
"The idea is getting them together to talk about the best way to handle certain situations and the go back to implement the best practices," said Robert Cuoio, executive director of The Hospital Cooperative.
The next step in that collaborative program might be sharing staff between the hospitals. The Hospital Cooperative recently began recruiting for a new staffing agency, made up of local part-time nurses who would serve as localized travel nurses for the hospitals in the group. Cuoio said the program was inspired by a similar approach taken by the Montana Health Network, but is otherwise unique among American hospital systems.
The nurse sharing pool was just approved by the doctors and lawyers overseeing it and the Cooperative has started recruiting nurses for the program. Hathaway estimated that about half the nurses at Madison Memorial would prefer the stability of staying at the same hospital near their home and that half would consider joining the staffing pool.
"I could see a lot of nurses with long-term goals in mind liking that experience and being excited to do more at new places," she said.
Nurses who have already shown interest in the program were looking for work options that had less hours but more flexibility and didn't mind the movement between locations.
The unpredictable demand for nurses at larger hospitals such as Madison Memorial means it would be able to provide nurses during the slower periods and use the pool to staff themselves when the need arises. And rural hospital administrators believe this model could be a major solution to their current staffing issues. Even with travel insurance and worker's compensation included, the hospitals would still pay less than they would for regular travel nurses and receive quicker help from the local nursing workforce.
"I think that is the model that is going to help alleviate that (shortage). They're always going to have a job somewhere," Huerta said.