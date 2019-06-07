Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford said that two Teton Valley residents have died this evening after a head on collision north of Tetonia around 6 p.m. Friday, June 7.
A vehicle heading south toward the city was carrying three individuals. Two of them died at the scene of the accident, one being the adult driver and one a child who was unrelated to the driver. The third passenger was transported with injuries to Madison Memorial Hospital.
The second vehicle contained a driver who was also transported with injuries to Madison Memorial Hospital. The extent of all the injuries are currently unknown.
Identities are being withheld pending notification of the families.
Idaho State Police, Teton County Fire and EMS, and the Teton County Sheriff Office responded to the scene with Idaho Fish and Game and ITD assisting with the accident. Highway 33 was completely shut down for almost three hours.
Liford said the accident occurred near mile marker 132 with Idaho State Police leading the investigation.
This story will be updated.