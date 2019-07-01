MCCAMMON — Idaho State Police have confirmed that one person is dead and three others suffered injuries in a late Monday afternoon wreck on Interstate 15.
Several ambulances and an emergency helicopter are on the scene of the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.
The wreck has caused a major traffic jam stretching for over a mile on Interstate 15 southbound.
Reports indicate the wreck occurred on Interstate 15 southbound and involved one vehicle with four occupants.
Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in McCammon until further notice because of the crash.
Further details such as the names of the accident's victims have not yet been released.