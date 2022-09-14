Killing Wolves (copy)

A wolf pack is captured by a remote camera in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border on Feb. 1, 2017. 

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two adults and two pups. They were discovered in December on the reservation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland.

