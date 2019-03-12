BOISE — A bill to create a panel of doctors and medical professionals to study maternal deaths in Idaho is headed to the governor’s desk.
The bill passed the House by just one vote last month, with opponents expressing concerns about privacy and creating a new government panel. Tuesday’s Senate vote passed easily with just three senators voting against it and 30 in favor.
The U.S. has a maternal mortality rate more than three times as high as many European countries, and Idaho’s is slightly higher than the national average. Most states have created panels of their own similar to the one this bill would create.
“Some people say the number of maternal deaths in Idaho is statistically insignificant,” said sponsor Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene. “Well, senators, I came very close to being one of those statistics. And I’m sure the husbands and families of the moms who are dying don’t think they’re insignificant.”
The committee, which would be charged with gathering data about maternal deaths during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth and making recommendations about how to reduce such deaths, will cost $27,000 over four years, paid for with a federal grant. The bill contains a “sunset clause,” meaning the committee will dissolve on July 1, 2023, unless lawmakers renew it.
A few Republican lawmakers compared the bill to one legislators passed in 2018 and tweaked this year, requiring doctors to gather data on abortion-related health complications.
“That was significant on this floor,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. “This was important public policy. … It is a follow-up, if nothing else, to that, to see what happens in Idaho.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said she had considered voting against the review panel bill but was going to support it because she hoped the committee would gather information on how many maternal deaths in Idaho are due to abortion.
Apparently prompted by the discussion of abortion, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, stood up as he voted to say he supported the bill even though he didn’t see a connection between it and the abortion complications bill.