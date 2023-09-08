YouTube Mom Child Abuse

Housing developments are shown in Ivins, Utah, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said. Ruby Franke, whose now defunct channel “8 Passengers” followed her family, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2023, in the southern Utah city of Ivins.

 Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers” was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her two young children.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse after their arrests on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt’s house in the southern Utah city of Ivins. They were scheduled to appear at a brief, virtual hearing Friday.


