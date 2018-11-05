MIDDLETON — A petition supporting 14 Middleton School District staff who were placed on administrative leave Saturday after wearing costumes on Halloween depicting national and ethnic stereotypes has been signed by almost 12,000 people.
The petition, addressed to Middleton School District Superintendent Josh Middleton was created Sunday.
"As we all know on Wednesday evening photos that included Middleton Heights staff were posted. Unfortunately, the photos were very controversial. However, we believe its been blown out of proportion, as this was a team building exercise done after school with no students present or involved," the petition supporting the staff reads.
"We fully believe in our staff at Middleton Heights and don't feel that this should cost the men and women involved their jobs and cause further stress to our children. These men and women are a huge part of our children's lives and the love and support they give them should not be overshadowed by what happened."
A group of protesters gathered in front of the the Middleton School District office Monday morning, waving signs in support of Middleton Heights staff, according to CBS 2 News.
The petition's creator, Jacquelyn Meeker, declined an interview with the Idaho Press, stating the "petition sums up our goal."
"Many of the supporters know first hand how much this staff loves all their kids," she wrote in a Facebook message. "It's something we want to show them in return. We do not believe their intent was to harm."
The Idaho Press previously reported that a petition against the teachers called, "No racism in Middleton School District" was created Friday and has received over 9,000 signatures by Monday morning. The petition demands that the district take steps to prevent future incidents like this.
Nampa resident Estefania Mondragon, a member of PODER (Protecting our Dreams and Empowering Resilience) of Idaho, created the petition after hearing about the costumes. The incident reminded her of being a student in Canyon County and being told not to speak Spanish in class, she said.
A Facebook post circulating on social media claimed that the costumes were part of a “team-building activity” among the teachers after school hours. The groups photographed were selected as winners of a contest of who could dress most accurately portraying a country based on stereotypes.
Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Winkle confirmed to the Idaho Press that the information in the post was accurate but said it does not justify the actions.
An investigation into the incident began Friday and will continue this week. The fourteen staff involved will be on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.