BLACKFOOT — Police confirmed they've arrested a 20-year-old Montana woman with ties to the twin brothers who allegedly crashed stolen vehicles amid high-speed chases and committed other felonies throughout the region Saturday and Sunday.
Daniel and Dylan Hanson, both 20, are incarcerated on $500,000 bonds in Fremont County, where they're scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 19 before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins.
Police knew to look for the brothers, who were in possession of a stolen Jeep Cherokee, based on a tip by Angel Hope Zavala, of Billings, Montana, who had been traveling with them in a separate stolen vehicle, said Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick.
Weadick said an ISP trooper patrolling Interstate 15 spotted a Dodge Journey reported stolen from Billings at 12:46 p.m. Saturday and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, Zavala, reportedly accelerated, attempting to elude the deputy, but crashed while trying to turn onto the South Blackfoot exit.
Zavala, who is in custody at Bingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond, is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20. She's been charged with felonies for grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a peace officer, malicious injury to property, two counts of possession of stolen financial transaction cards, possession of methamphetamine and a felony warrant out of Montana for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Zavala was also charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence of drugs, driving without privileges, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-offense operating a vehicle without insurance.
Weadick said the Jeep Cherokee, which was stolen from Yellowstone County, Montana, hadn't been reported missing until ISP alerted authorities there based on Zavala's information.
With the Jeep reported as stolen, an Aberdeen officer was able to spot it a short while later on I-15 in Bingham County. A high-speed police chase that also involved Bingham County and ISP ensued, police said.
ISP Capt. Eric Dayley said police suspended the chase near Pocatello’s Clark Street exit, based on a safety concern when the suspects began driving the wrong way on I-15.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen’s deputies were waiting on Pocatello Creek Road and initiated a pursuit after observing the Jeep exit there. The Jeep ultimately crashed into a snowbank Saturday night, in the Buckskin neighborhood southeast of the city after an ISP spike strip punctured its tires.
Nielsen said the brothers then ran into the mountains, evading police. Nielsen said authorities conducted a reverse 911 call to Buckskin-area neighbors, advising them to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said they warned residents the suspects were to be considered armed and dangerous, after finding weapons in the Jeep.
Nielsen alleged the brothers burglarized two homes in the Buckskin area, and also stole a Chevrolet pickup truck with a snowplow attachment parked by one of the homes, before leaving the area in the stolen vehicle. Nielsen anticipates Bannock County prosecutors will file several felonies against the brothers before the week's end.
Ashton Police Chief Greg Griffel, who was searching for the brothers based on a ping from a cell phone one of them had allegedly stolen, said he spotted Dylan Hanson committing a car-jacking Sunday night at the Ashton Quick Stop.
Griffel said the owner of a Chevrolet Impala had his door open and the car running and was outside of the vehicle talking with a friend.
"His friend yelled, 'Someone is taking your car!' and Dylan climbs in and drives off," Griffel said.
Griffel said he drove after the Impala at speeds reaching 95 mph, heading north on Highway 20, until the Impala drove into a ditch.
He said the suspect then fled on foot, until his brother picked him up in the truck reported stolen from Bannock County.
Griffel said he and a Fremont County deputy attempted to block Highway 20 with their patrol cars, but the truck plowed through the small gap between the cars, causing extensive damage.
"I knew there was not enough room for a vehicle to pass," Griffel said. "We were a little bit surprised when they went in between us."
Griffel said he and the other deputy resumed chasing the brothers until the Chevrolet truck crashed into a truck hauling a trailer. The brothers were apprehended while attempted to run through the deep snow, he said.
Griffel said the brothers had several active warrants, some of which were drug-related.
"Most of (the warrants) weren't going to extradite out of state, but on one of them, they were going to extradite," Griffel said.
The brothers also face several new charges in Fremont County. Daniel Hanson, of Libby, has been charged with five felonies — attempting to elude an officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison; three counts of aggravated battery, with each county carrying up to 15 years of prison time; and conspiracy to commit grand theft, which carries up to 14 years in prison.
Dylan Hanson was charged with three felonies — aggravated assault, which carries a maximum 15-year prison term; grand theft, punishable by up to 14 years in prison; and eluding an officer. The brothers also each face four misdemeanors.