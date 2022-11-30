Homelessness Portland

FILE - Homeless camps are seen in a vacant parking lot in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. City Council members in Portland have voted to allocate $27 million of the city's budget to build a network of designated camping areas for homeless people. 

 AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File

PORTLAND, Ore. — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, have voted to allocate $27 million of the city's budget to build a network of designated camping areas for homeless people, approving a fiercely disputed budget measure as the city tries to address its homelessness crisis.

The money will help finance a measure passed by the City Council earlier this month that banned street camping and approved the creation of six outdoor sites where homeless people will be allowed to camp. Under the measure, a ban on street camping will phase in over the next year and a half as the sites are completed.


