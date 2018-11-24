REXBURG − The city of Rexburg is holding its third annual Rexburg Tree Festival and annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
According to the event's Facebook page, the event lasts for two days. The festival will have Christmas trees and wreaths decorated and donated by locals.
The festival will take place at 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Friday at the Rexburg Tabernacle, according to the Facebook page.
City Council member Tisha Flora said that the Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Monday at 6 p.m.
According to the page, there will be music and entertainment as well as an auction for donated items.
“Enjoy music and entertainment, and bid in a silent auction of the donated items,” according to the events description. “Admission is free but donations are accepted with proceeds being given to charity. Children will also love visiting Santa at the “North Pole”, participate in fun activities, and meet Santa all for free.”
“With help from the Mayor’s Youth Rexburg, Madison Memorial Hospital, the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, and the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, this will be an activity that children and parents won’t soon forget,” according to the event’s description.
The event will also need help from local businesses and residents to get wreaths and trees.
“The Rexburg Tree Festival will require help from local business, organizations and community member to participate in either donating a themed decorated tree or wreath and/or in purchasing a tree through the silent auction,” read the event description. “There is also a need for entertainment and community attendance.”
For more information about the festival, visit rexburg.org/arts or call the city at 208-372-2481.