BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Sheep Industry Association filed the notices late last month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A judge’s ruling in April prevents grazing in significant areas used by the Agriculture Department’s U.S. Sheep Experiment Station.
Grazing was suspended in 2013 following previous lawsuits by environmental groups contending the areas contain key wildlife habitat that is a corridor for grizzly bears between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Conservation groups contend grizzly bears have been killed because of sheep station activities.
The groups also say bighorn sheep, which can acquire deadly diseases from domestic sheep, and greater sage grouse use the area.
Grazing resumed following the release of a 2017 environmental impact statement considering the effects of sheep grazing on wildlife.
The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a new lawsuit in early 2019 challenging the government’s decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana.
A federal judge in April agreed with the environmental groups that the government hadn’t adequately examined all of the impacts with its 2017 environmental review.
“It’s really good news for wildlife that the sheep experimental station is basically down to its headquarters area, and they’re not going to be grazing sheep in the Centennial Mountains,” said Erik Molvar, the Western Watersheds Project’s executive director.