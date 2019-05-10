Finding summer workers in a time of historically low unemployment can be tough for some local businesses, especially when that work is seasonal and physically demanding. Those that can't easily find help often look outside the United States to bring in workers using visas.
A dozen businesses in the Idaho Falls area that mostly use seasonal workers rely on H-2B visas, which are given to foreign workers looking for temporary non-agricultural work, for a supply of willing workers. The visas are issued by the Department of Labor in two rounds each year, with each round allowing 33,000 seasonal workers into the country.
In past years, companies could bring back previous workers without having them count against the total number of visas. That returning worker exemption does not exist this year, leaving many companies without a major section of their workforce as the busiest time of year approaches.
"It's been very difficult to deal with," MD Nursery controller Mandi Wilkinson said. "Do we take on new work? Do we have to cancel some of the work we already have?"
MD Nursery and Landscaping, which operates out of Driggs and Jackson, Wyo, is the largest employer of visa workers in eastern Idaho during most years. In April, the business applied for 62 Mexican workers to come help it — nearly as many as all of Bonneville County had last year. It didn't get any.
The source of the difficulties is a change made to how the visa program counts returning workers. In recent years, most visas for workers who returned to their former employer did not count among the total number of visas issued every year. MD Nursery and many of the Idaho companies that needed a small number of workers used that exemption to hire the same employees and families every year.
"If we add another worker, it's usually another member of that family. We've grown to have relationships with some of them," Wilkinson said.
Tim Price, an immigration lawyer based in Idaho Falls, works with a number of companies in eastern Idaho and Wyoming in the two largest fields for H-2B visa work: landscaping and construction.
"They have to show that they're providing seasonal work. They have to actively look for American workers before they can try to find immigrant workers," Price explained.
Landscaping companies cite a variety of reasons that local workers have been harder to come by. Price said the growing demand for foreign workers coincided with the decline of the unemployment rate in the U.S. over recent years, meaning fewer domestic workers were available. Meanwhile, many of the people who need seasonal jobs took jobs in national parks and resorts rather than going into landscaping.
"You can't find full-time workers around here that want to work for eight months with a shovel all day," Seasons West Landscaping manager Bart Prestwich said.
His company received 10 visa workers last year but did not receive workers until a second round of applications opened in July. This year, Seasons West applied for a similar number of visas and once again failed to receive any from the first round of applications.
Idaho is not the biggest client for the visa program, but there are businesses that rely on the help. Department of Labor records show that last year, Idaho companies brought 1,612 seasonal workers into the state using H-2B visas, with two forestry companies in Coeur d'Alene responsible for nearly 500 workers. More than a third of the total worksites in the state that received help were based in either Bonneville or Teton County.
Idaho's congressmen know the impact those visas can have on these seasonal businesses. Rep. Mike Simpson and Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch signed onto a letter drafted by Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, in March that requested the Department of Homeland Security increase the visa cap to allow nearly 70,000 additional workers.
A statement from Rep. Simpson's office said that he was contacted by local seasonal companies who said that "without the release of additional visas and the ability to hire the requisite workforce, some employers may lose significant profits or even be forced to close their doors. Stories like these encouraged Congressman Simpson to vote in support of authorizing DHS to release additional visas."
Getting rid of that exemption in 2018, combined with the lower unemployment rates across the country, created a bottleneck in the visa application program. Another letter sent from 11 U.S. Senators to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in March claimed that more than 96,000 applications for the visa program were submitted this year, nearly triple the number of available visas.
Prestwich guessed that companies who didn't apply in the first five minutes when applications opened at the beginning of the year had no chance of getting workers.
"Everyone is looking for help, and they can't find it," he said.
MD Nursery could not bring in workers from another country and could not enough local help in its sparsely-populated county. So it turned to another source of workers as a stopgap: Puerto Rico. Earlier this spring, the company partnered with Martin Recruiting Services to fly eight Puerto Rican workers out to Idaho to help cover some of the shifts that would have gone to visa workers.
Martin Recruiting Services founder Clay Martin said his company has brought thousands of workers from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico into companies in the mainland U.S. over the last three years and that this year has seen a huge spike in demand.
"Puerto Rico has high unemployment and low minimum wages. It's attractive for people to come work on the mainland, and they don't need a visa to do it," Martin said.
To Wilkinson, the Puerto Rican workers are a temporary solution. The employees and families brought over using H-2B visas have to stay with the company that sponsored them. Puerto Rican workers don't have that limitation, giving them more leverage to negotiate higher wages and more easily leave jobs that are possibly taking advantage of them.
Many companies chose to wait out the delay and take another shot at receiving visa workers. A second round of visas was opened up May 8 to allow for 30,000 more H-2B workers. The visas must be used for returning workers, however, and Price said some companies might not choose to re-apply this month.
"For a lot of companies, their season is almost halfway over by the time they finally get those workers approved," he said.
MD Nursery and Seasons West have both re-applied since the application window opened on Wednesday. Wilkinson said the company expected to hear how the visas would be handed out next week.