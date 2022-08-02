Heat Wave Northwest

The International Fountain at Seattle Center is packed with children as they run from the water that is showering on them Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Seattle. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)

 Ellen M. Banner

SEATTLE (AP) — The medical examiner's office in Washington state's most populous county, which includes Seattle, has reported six heat-related deaths following a heat wave that encompassed much of the Pacific Northwest last week.

In Oregon, the state medical examiner's office has said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during the hot spell.

