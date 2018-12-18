November was not an abnormally busy month for Yellowstone National Park, but it was busier than last year.
Park statisticians estimate that the park had about 13,849 visits during the month, a roughly 3,000 visit increase over November 2017.
It brings the total for 2018 to almost 4.1 million, already the fourth-busiest year on record. It’s also the fourth consecutive year with more than 4 million visits.
The bulk of those visits come during the summer months. Park officials have been experimenting with ways to reduce crowding in some areas. This year, they installed stop signs at the intersection in front of the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and put log barriers on the side of the road at Boiling River, said Linda Veress, a park spokeswoman.
Visitation typically drops off in November. Most of the park’s entrances closed Nov. 5. The rest of the cold-weather months are usually slightly busier, with over-snow travel bringing more people into the park.
Over-snow travel officially began Saturday.