The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its fiscal year 2022 annual grants on Monday, totaling $578,000 to 100 organizations and schools throughout the state.
The commission is providing funding for several organizations across southeastern Idaho, with over $80,000 allocated to organizations in the area. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.
“These arts organizations contribute to the economic vitality of towns and cities across Idaho,” said Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred, in a news release. “Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $2 billion and 2.4% of our state economy and supports 21,371 jobs, 3,907 of them directly. Arts mean business.”
Idaho Falls
Several Idaho Falls organizations received both arts education and public programs in the arts grants. Art education grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, involving schools, artists, and community organizations, according to the release. Public programs in the arts grants provide continuous support for arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations.
- The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho - $8,661 (art education) and $5,839 (public programs).
- Idaho Falls Arts Council - $7,264 (art education) and $10,537 (public programs).
- Idaho Falls Symphony Society - $7,730 (art education)
- Idaho Falls Symphony - $7,128 (public programs).
- Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre -$4,302 (art education) and $3,706 (public programs).
Irwin
- Swan Valley School District 92 - $2,266 (art education).
Pocatello
- Idaho State Civic Symphony Association - $5,339 (art education) and $4,769 (public programs).
Driggs
One organization in Driggs received an entry track grant, which provide ongoing support for arts programs delivered by state professional arts organizations.
- Teton Arts Council- $4,161 (entry track).
- Downtown Driggs Community Association - $3,662 (public programs).
Rexburg
- Cultural Arts Department, City of Rexburg - $5,239 (public programs).
Idaho Commission on the Arts Executive Director Michael Faison said the commission was grateful to Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature for supporting the arts in the release.
“We are grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their dedication to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage,” Faison said. “Through these grants and the programs they support, Idahoans of all ages in every region gain access to their cultural legacies and Idaho students enjoy creative learning opportunities in and out of school.”