INKOM — An Idaho State Police trooper was injured late Monday morning during a high-speed chase that resulted in Interstate 15 being temporarily shut down near here.
The high-speed chase started around 11:40 a.m. in the McCammon area and continued north on Interstate 15 toward Inkom.
Authorities say no shots were fired during the chase, which ended when the suspect was arrested on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom.
Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.
State police have not released the trooper's name or provided details on his injury or condition.
Authorities said the vehicle came to a halt on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom and the suspect was arrested around 11:55 a.m.
As a safety precaution, state police shut down Interstate 15 while they were taking the suspect into custody. State police reported at 12:20 p.m. that the interstate had been reopened.