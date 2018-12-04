There’s nothing wrong with a big, burly brown trout. Unless you’re a Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey showed that brown trout are slowing native cutthroat growth and reducing the fish’s survival and recruitment rates in a small Yellowstone River tributary near Springdale.
The study, published in the North American Journal of Fisheries Management, centered on two forks of Duck Creek, which drains the southern end of the Crazy Mountains. It shows that browns, a trout species more often treasured than maligned, could threaten cutthroat populations in spots often considered safe havens for the species.
But Robert Al-Chokhachy, a USGS biologist and one of the study’s authors, said the study doesn’t mean that brown trout need to be extirpated. The brown trout is an important fish for both social and economic reasons, he said, but its arrival in smaller streams and direct impact on cutthroat is a concern for the native fish’s future.
He added that the study’s goal is to “help managers think about how and when we conserve these native fish.”
“You can fish for brown trout on almost every continent,” he said. “You can’t fish for Yellowstone cutthroat anywhere outside the Greater Yellowstone.”
Originally from Europe, brown trout have been introduced all over the world, including across the United States. They were introduced to Montana’s rivers during the 19th and 20th centuries. The yellow fish with black spots are beloved by anglers for their strength and size. Simultaneously, scientists regard the fish as one of the worst invasive species in the world.
Duck Creek historically supported only Yellowstone cutthroat. But, following their introduction to the Yellowstone in the early 20th century, brown trout soon invaded. Fish surveys in the 1980s found that browns were widely distributed in the stream. In 2012, sampling showed that brown trout had become the dominant species.
In response to that finding, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stocked Yellowstone cutthroat in a section of the stream above a waterfall — a place they could grow without competition. This study, coming just after that stocking, compared the cutthroat populations above and below the waterfall.
Al-Chokhachy said they decided to do this project after noticing the contrast between the cutthroat and the brown trout in the creek.
“You look at cutthroat in the presence of brown trout and they look like long tube socks,” he said. “They’re so skinny.”
He and other researchers electrofished the stream twice a year from 2013 to 2016 — once in mid-to-late July and again in mid-to-late October. They caught, marked and recaptured a few hundred cutthroats to track their growth.
Growth rates for cutthroat were significantly lower for the fish below the waterfall, where they had to compete with brown trout. Growing larger helps the fish by allowing them to carry more eggs and more easily recover after spawning, Al-Chokhachy said.
Survival and recruitment rates were also lower for the fish below the waterfall. When combined with evidence that browns are migrating into smaller streams, the study raises alarm that cutthroat trout in small populations in headwater streams could be threatened by the foreigners.
It also provides more evidence that brown trout aren’t solely a big-river fish — they can just as easily live in small streams, where they’re more likely to have an impact on natives. The phenomenon is not limited to this one Yellowstone River tributary.
Travis Horton, FWP’s Bozeman-based regional fisheries manager, said browns have been found in a number of smaller tributary streams across the state, from the Highwood Mountains near Great Falls on down to tributaries of the Big Hole River.
“Brown trout distributions and densities have increased west-wide,” Horton said. “That expansion has happened a lot in the last 20 years.”