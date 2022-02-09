Sugar-Salem School District students have Newdale's 4-H Sheep Club to thank for new emergency backpacks now found in each of the district's 90 classrooms.
The backpacks come with everything from a tarp, work gloves, toilet paper, flashlights and card games. Such were given to help teachers should the school district ever be forced into lockdown.
School district officials were thrilled by the donation said the district’s Human Resources and Safety Coordinator Jen Robbins.
“It’s something we hope we never have to use, but we’ll be grateful that we do have them. I was so happy they would do this,” she said.
The district has never experienced a total shutdown where emergency backpacks were needed, Robbins said.
“We haven't had anything traumatic happen the past few years, thank goodness,” she said.
Sheep Club director Jamie Little, applied for the grant last year and later helped her 4-H members purchase the backpacks and the items to go inside. She later oversaw the youth placing items inside the backpacks. The club’s 12 members met about five times and spent around 30 hours stuffing the backpacks, she said.
Teachers were delighted to receive the backpacks, Little said.
“They were excited, and I think a little bit relieved to have them. One teacher will keep her backpack by the door in case they have to run out,” she said. “Another teacher at the elementary school said ‘The kids will be taken care of if we ever have a situation.’ The backpacks were well received. Nobody rolled their eyes at us. That was good.”
Little also serves on Sugar-Salem’s Parent Advisory Committee where during one meeting it was suggested that emergency backpacks be provided to classrooms. The district had learned about emergency backpacks from Madison County School District that created a similar program.
“I thought, ‘What if our club does it? We could apply for the grant and get in community service hours. It all worked out,” she said.
It all worked out thanks to Little applying for a $500 grant from Blackfoot Communications.
“We filled out the grant and told them what our service project was. I had just heard through the grapevine that Blackfoot Communication helps with service clubs,” she said.
In the application, Little detailed what the service project entailed.
“We put that the kids would help deliver the backpacks to the district. Then we sent them an itemized list of what we thought the cost would be - a rough estimate,” she said.
While expecting a $500 donation, Blackfoot Communications instead sent $5,000, Little said.
“I took it to our 4-H office to show to the coordinator. When I opened it to give to her, I about fell off my chair. I said ‘Oh my gosh!” she said. “I e-mailed them back and asked, ‘Was $5,000 correct?’ They said ‘Yes, it is. It’s something that we can contribute to the community for the long term,’” she said.
Shortly afterward, Little’s 4-H group started buying items for their backpack donation. Rexburg’s CAL Ranch also provided gloves and ropes. Each backpack cost $62.00, Little said.
“Some of them were delivered the first part of January. The last batch were delivered last week,” Little said. “The teachers were excited, but said ‘Hopefully, we don’t ever have to use them.’ If they do, at least they have them.”
Little and her club members talked to teachers about what kinds of things they’d like in their emergency backpacks.
“No two bags had to be the same,” Little said. “It was whatever that teacher felt comfortable with. In an emergency situation, what do they need? We’re willing to help them out in the future, if we can find the funding.”
Blackfoot Communications has several customers in Fremont County’s Newdale and Madison County’s Sugar-Salem community, it’s been a great support in the region, Little said.
“For our livestock shows and things like that, they’re huge supporters. I know they’re always giving back in the Fremont County area. It’s nice to have them come over and help Sugar a little bit,” she said.
The backpack project fulfilled the 4-H service requirements for Little's Sheep Club. She said that her 4-H members enjoy serving and are continually looking for ways to do so.
“I have a good group of kids. They’re willing to do whatever is asked of them,” Little said.
Fremont County 4-H Program Coordinator Dana Miller said that it’s thanks to endeavors like Newdale’s Sheep Club’s backpack project, that the region benefits.
“4-H members provide service to the community with the help of caring adults and partners. We would like to thank Blackfoot Communications for the generous donation,” she said.
For more information on the project call the school district at 208-356-8802.