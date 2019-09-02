Record-breaking temps and a controlled burn that got out of hand between Pocatello and Inkom almost led to disaster on Sunday afternoon.
But thanks to the efforts of firefighters who got some timely help from nearby residents armed with garden hoses the fire was contained to one acre and extinguished within a couple of hours.
The outcome could have obviously been much worse, especially considering the very hot and dry conditions in east Idaho on Sunday.
The National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning, the highest wildfire threat level, for Sunday and Monday in east Idaho because of the hot weather, winds of over 30 mph, low humidity and chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures were hot enough on Sunday to break records in Pocatello and Challis.
The mercury hit 96 degrees on Sunday afternoon in Pocatello, breaking the city's previous daytime record high for Sept. 1 of 95 degrees set in 1995.
Challis reached 95 degrees on Sunday afternoon, breaking that city's previous daytime record high for Sept. 1 of 93 degrees also set in 1995.
Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon tied its daytime record high for Sept. 1 of 94 degrees set in 1983.
The weather service said near record daytime temperatures in the 90s are expected in east Idaho through Wednesday. Starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend, daytime highs will be in the low 80s throughout the region and there will be a strong chance of rain and thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Nighttime lows for the next several days are expected to be in the low 60s in east Idaho.
On Sunday and Monday the weather service urged people to use extreme caution because of the explosive wildfire conditions that prompted the Red Flag Warning. The weather service urged the public to be extremely careful with camp fires, to not leave any outdoor fires unattended and to keep vehicle exhausts away from vegetation.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the brush fire between Pocatello and Inkom started with a resident burning "rubbish" but the flames quickly spread out of control into surrounding grass and weeds.
The brush fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. Sunday between Old Highway 91 and Interstate 15 near Blackrock Road and scorched about an acre before it was contained.
The area has several houses and some residents from those homes used their garden hoses to attempt to extinguish the flames.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department arrived on the scene and soon the fire was contained and then extinguished.
Firefighters also responded to a brush fire along Interstate 15 about 11 miles south of Malad early Sunday afternoon. The blaze scorched two acres before it was extinguished. Authorities said that fire was also human caused but haven't commented further.
Neither that fire nor the one between Pocatello and Inkom resulted in any injuries or evacuations and no structures were damaged. There were no road closures because of the fires.