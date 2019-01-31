The principals of Teton and Basin high schools in Driggs, along with Superintendent of Schools Monte Woolstenhulme, have been monitoring the high number of student and staff illness at the schools. The decision has been made that both schools will be closed on Friday, February 1st in an effort to allow students and staff to recover and contain the spread of illness.
School will resume Monday, February 4th. Tetonia Elementary School was closed earlier in the week, also due to high absenteeism attributed to illness.
Parent-Teacher conferences for grades K-8 will take place on Friday at Driggs Elementary, Victor Elementary, Rendezvous Upper Elementary and Teton Middle Schools as planned, but those who are sick are encouraged to reschedule their appointments.