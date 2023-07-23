Montana Train Derailment

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands among derailed freight cars from a BNSF Railway train that derailed east of Havre, Montana on Friday, July 21, 2023. Local officials said 25 cars derailed but no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

 Amanda Frickel

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor but caused no injuries.

The accident comes less than a month after a railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana sent tanks cars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River, spilling molten sulfur and up to 250 tons of hot asphalt.


