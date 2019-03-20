Officials are looking into an alleged racial incident in which Salmon River School District players and fans are accused of taunting the Shoshone-Bannock School District girls’ basketball team.
The allegation was raised in a letter penned by Donna Thompson, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, but an official complaint has yet to be filed with the Idaho High School Athletic Association.
“Our Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs players were subject to racism on the court and from the crowd,” Thompson wrote. “On several occasions during the basketball game our players were subject to racial taunts.”
Thompson alleges the players were told “to go back to the reservation where they belong” during a February semifinal game.
Her letter was addressed to the Idaho High School Athletic Association and Salmon River School District administrators. Thompson asks the association to consider the letter an official complaint, but Ty Jones, the association’s executive director, said a member of the school district must report the incident to initiate that process.
Allen Mayo, principal at Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School, said the district has not filed an official complaint, but the matter was set to be discussed at a school board meeting Tuesday night.
“Several people have voiced concerns,” Mayo said.
Jones said the association had not received any correspondence from the Sho-Ban School District as of Monday. Jones added he heard the association had received another letter with similar allegations, but he said he had yet to review the letter himself.
Neither letter appeared to come from a Sho-Ban district official.
Salmon River Superintendent James Doramus said his school district looked into the complaint, but did not find anything to substantiate the claims.
“We do not condone that type of behavior, and we will continue to address proper sportsmanship and behavior from both our fans and our student athletes,” Doramus said.
Doramus added he has not heard anything from the Shoshone-Bannock School District itself, which is typically protocol for an incident of this kind.
Jones said even though an official complaint has yet to be filed, he has been in communication with the Salmon River athletic director.
In situations like this, the Idaho High School Athletic Association is tasked with contacting its member schools involved to find out if any rules or regulations were violated. Any repercussions typically are initiated by the offending school’s administration.
Sometimes the association itself will step in to ensure proper action is taken.
“Normally, we don’t like to deal with punishments, or have the mind to go there first, because we are in the education business, so we’d rather educate than punish,” Jones said. “But schools have been put on probation and fined before.”
Jones said if the association determines the incident occurred, it will work with the member schools to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“We take sportsmanship and fair play very seriously, and we are always looking for ways to improve upon that,” he said.
The Salmon River Savages beat the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs in the Nampa-based semifinal game of the 1A Division II state tournament Feb. 15 with a score of 66-45.
In her letter, Thompson asks for a written apology from the Salmon River administration and the girls’ basketball coach.
“This apology needs to be addressed to the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes,” Thompson wrote. “This would go a long way in helping stomp out this ugly epidemic called racism.”
She also said referees should be required to take cultural sensitivity training before officiating games.
Thompson claimed the referees did nothing to stop the behavior, adding that they also “added fuel to this racist fire” by fouling out three of Sho-Ban’s top players.