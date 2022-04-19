LOGAN, Utah — Cache Valley residents are stepping up to provide relief supplies for Ukrainian war refugees.
Local donations for the cause, routed through a valley resident working with the aid agency Lifting Hands International, have been pouring in since Ukrainians began fleeing the former Soviet state following Russia’s military invasion in late February, an exodus that has so far resulted in an estimated 4.8 million refugees.
“It’s gone crazy because everybody wants to help out. I mean we’re all seeing this crisis and wondering what we can possibly do to help out,” said local donations coordinator Sadie Eades, who collects relief supplies at her family’s North Logan business, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, then trucks them to Lifting Hands’ American Fork warehouse for shipment overseas.
Eades has been working with the international aid group since 2017, using the JustServe volunteer website to solicit and collect donations for refugees worldwide.
“We’ve always been really steady with donations coming in. It always picks up in November and December because people feel more giving during the holidays … but it’s been constant from when this whole Ukrainian stuff started happening. I get multiple calls a day, people asking how they can help and how they can donate. It’s awesome. People are amazing and so giving,” she said.
Friday morning, workers at ARS helped load the latest shipment. Donations included blankets, baby supplies, hygiene kits and other items spelled out on the JustServe site as currently most needed by refugees. Eades’ son Ryker then drove the truck south, where its load will be redirected to Poland.
Ryker played a role in getting his mother involved with volunteer work. When he was looking for a project to earn his Eagle Scout award, Sadie did some research on Lifting Hands and helped her son organize his own relief effort though the agency, collecting school supplies for refugees. In the process, she learned the organization needed a Cache Valley representative and collection site, so she offered to fill both needs.
Sadie, Ryker and her husband, ARS owner Jud Eades, have been serving the charity ever since with a little help from ARS employees and a couple of valley youth groups that have pitched in by sorting the donations.
“From the time I started, we have sent shipments to Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and then within the last two years we’ve been collecting for refugees that were actually coming in to Salt Lake City,” Sadie said.
For the Richmond stay-at-home mom, it’s been a chance to keep busy and “give back” to the community. As her husband put it, “She’s got a big heart. Our youngest is now 12 and she’s got a little more time on her hands, and that’s how she chose to use it. She was saying, ‘I know we’re blessed. I should be doing more.’’’
But according to Sadie, coordinating refugee donations is more rewarding than demanding.
“I don’t feel like I’m doing much besides just opening it up to people, answering their questions. It’s really the people that donate that are amazing to me,” she said.