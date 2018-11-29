Dealing with health care issues can be difficult for anyone, but minorities often face additional challenges, one researcher told a group of Utah State University students Wednesday evening.
The USU Medical Spanish Club invited Professor Guadalupe Marquez-Velarde to speak to them about what her research has found about the diverse issues affecting minorities in the health care system.
Marquez-Velarde explained how cumulative disadvantages develop. The cumulative disadvantage theory states that some people have more disadvantages than advantages affecting the quality of life of individuals and societies.
“There are studies that … tracked mothers who own their homes and mothers who don’t own their homes, and the mothers who own their homes, they have healthier babies,” she said. “From there, the advantages or disadvantages just accumulate across.”
She explained that some groups have lower-birth-weight babies who, as time passes, have other health issues attributed to the conditions of the child at birth.
Students had the opportunity to ask Marquez-Velarde questions regarding minorities in the health care system and how to better address their needs.
A student asked what actions an individual could take in order to help or affect those around them.
The suggestion that Marquez-Velarde gave was to provide more compassionate care and to not place all the blame on the patient.
“You, as a physician, are not going to have the power to fix it all, and, therefore, you also have to understand that your patient is not going to have the agency to fix it all,” Marquez-Velarde said.
Students were advised to be aware of their implicit biases toward other cultures. Implicit biases are the attitudes and stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner. Implicit biases can affect the treatment minorities receive.
A student asked what social issues are particular concerns in Cache Valley. Marquez-Velarde said educational outreach needs improvement.
Marquez-Velarde also advised the students to gain the trust of their patients from minority groups. Many of the students in the club speak Spanish, and she noted that would help with the language barrier. She added that gaining the trust of the patients includes taking into account cultural differences, including family involvement in the health care of their loved ones.