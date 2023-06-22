Bible Ban Utah Schools

The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries.

 Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bibles will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools last month.

Officials from the Davis School District, which educates 72,000 students north of Salt Lake City, said at a board meeting Tuesday that the district had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all district libraries. In allowing the Bible to be accessible to students regardless of their grade level, the board sided with 70 people who filed appeals after it was banned last month.


