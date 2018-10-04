The Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency within the Department of the Interior that oversees water resource management, announced Wednesday that it has selected two projects in eastern Idaho to receive a total of $1.2 million in grants for water efficiency improvements.
According to a Bureau news release, the two projects involve lining a canal and improving irrigation flow measurement.
The Henry’s Fork and Madison Groundwater Districts will receive $300,000 to install advanced water flow measurement devices on 86 groundwater wells.
Water flow management devices are meters connected to wells used for agriculture irrigation, commercial businesses and sometimes housing developments, said James Cefalo, water master for District 100 of the Idaho Department of Water resources, the district that overseas Henry’s Fork and Madison.
The meters — monitored by the Department of Water Resources — track how much water is being pumped from an aquifer, Cefalo said.
“In 2016, the department issued an order to require all irrigators put water flow meters on their wells,” he said. Most districts were required to install the meters this year, and many of them successfully filed for grants to help offset the cost.
The remaining grant money will go to Shoshone-Bannock Tribes near Pocatello. The tribes will receive $888,818 to replace a 1,500-horsepower pump assembly on the Portneuf River with a new variable frequency drive pump. Additionally, the project will line 1 mile of a canal to reduce water seepage, the news release said.
These projects are part of a $26.5 million investment by the Department of the Interior to fund water management projects in the western United States.
“Improving water efficiency is an important part of ensuring communities have a reliable water supply in the future,” said Brenda Burman, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, in the news release. “The projects we’ve selected today will help communities throughout the western United States by providing them with tools they can use to better manage their water needs.”