A report from Eastern Idaho Public Health said the number of women taking part in the region’s Women, Infant and Children’s program has gone down at “an alarming rate.”
The statement came as part of the organization’s report of their activities during 2018. The number of participants in the program through Eastern Idaho Public Health’s last year was down six percent from the year before and more than 2,000 below the program’s peak enrollment numbers in 2010.
The decrease in enrollment is not unique to eastern Idaho. The total number of Idaho women and children enrolled in the program had dropped around 18 percent over the last four years. National enrollment in the program, run by the United States Department of Agriculture to help low-income mothers and children receive vouchers for certain nutritional foods, has also steadily declined over the last eight years.
Not all health workers in Idaho are surprised by the enrollment numbers. The program’s popularity is often tied to the strength of the economy, because families have to make below a certain amount to qualify. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare health program manager Emily Waddoups also speculated that there were fewer children born that were eligible for the program.
“Infants make up a large percentage of the people we help. With the birth rate going down in Idaho, there’s just not as many eligible infants,” Waddoups said.
A two-person household in Idaho would have to earn less than $30,000 annually for the mother and children to qualify for the program. Every additional person in the house raises that maximum threshold by slightly less than $8,000. In addition, eligible women have to be pregnant or breastfeeding and eligible children have to be younger than 5.
The shrinking enrollment also means that the women who do participate end up receiving a higher share of the available aid. Last year, Eastern Idaho Public Health supplied an average of $47 per month to its participating mothers through food dollars for certain food options and baby formula. That amount is above the national average and well above the average in Idaho, which is among the lowest funding amounts per person in the country at $33.
“It all goes towards healthy foods that we want these families to be eating,” said Angy Harwood, director of the WIC program for Eastern Idaho Public Health.
A change from last year was meant to help promote that goal. Idaho was one of the states that launched the WICShopper app in the spring of 2018 as another resource to help mothers in the program. The app shows the location of public health clinics and grocery stores that work with the WIC program, suggests recipes that use the covered ingredients, and even scans the bar codes on food to determine if it’s covered by the food vouchers.
“They don’t have to waste their time going up to the registers and being rejected, because they can scan it and know it won’t be covered,” Waddoups said.
Waddoups also said the Idaho WIC program was in the process of switching to an electronic voucher format, which would provide recipients with a card instead of paper vouchers and show their amount on the app as well. That change is expected to occur later this year.