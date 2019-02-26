Interstate 15 is closed in Clark County between Dubois and the Montana state line due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.
In all, eight road closures are in effect as of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department highway info website 511.idaho.gov.
Other area closures are as follows:
— U.S. Highway 20 between Airport Lane (Carey) and U.S. Highway 93 (Arco). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway.
— U.S. Highway 20 between Spruce Street (Ashton) and the Montana state line (3 miles east of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow.
— State Highway 32 between the start of state Highway 32 (near Tetonia) and state Highway 47 (near Ashton). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.
— State Highway 33 between First Street West (Newdale) and 700 North Road (near Tetonia). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow.
— State Highway 47 between First South Street (near Ashton) and 4350 East Road; 1900 North Road (1 mile north of the Warm River area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow.
— State Highway 87 between US 20 and Reynolds Pass (3 miles north of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Expect blowing snow. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway.
- 900 West to 100 South in Bingham County, from State Highway 39 to Thomas Road, because of water on the roadway. Bingham County Road and Bridge said water is running over several other county roads, and drivers are urged to use caution when driving on water-covered roads.