Abortion Clinic Fire Wyoming

The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. A woman was arrested for setting fire to the building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, authorities said Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — She posted on social media about competing in a bike race, losing her pet hedgehog and visiting a butterfly garden but gave no sign of the anti-abortion views investigators say drove her to set fire to a Wyoming abortion clinic.

On Tuesday, Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, is scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing in Cheyenne before U.S. Magistrate Stephanie Hambrick, who will decide whether Green will head to trial and, if so, stay in jail or go free on bond. Charged with arson, Green, of Casper, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.